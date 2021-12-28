Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

