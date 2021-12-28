Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,678 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

