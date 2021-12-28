Critical Contrast: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brickell Biotech and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -12,468.50% -165.40% -129.70% Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 14.79 -$20.91 million ($0.62) -0.38 Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.46 $42.52 million ($0.60) -23.40

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

