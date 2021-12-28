Critical Contrast: BTCS (BTCS) vs. Its Competitors

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BTCS to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A -$2.56 million -0.94 BTCS Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -37.44

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BTCS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2505 12733 23603 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.73%. Given BTCS’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.