CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.74

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $799.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

