Crown Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,413.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.00927800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00256835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,739,044 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

