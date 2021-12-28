Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $134,350.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.