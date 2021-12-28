Crust Network Price Hits $9.48 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $9.48 or 0.00019761 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $2.81 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007151 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

