Crust Shadow 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,806.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $12,806.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

