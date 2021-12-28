CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $10.21 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $867,621.09 and approximately $4,619.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $10.21 or 0.00021048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.33 or 1.00623848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.74 or 0.01191347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

