Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $151,905.19

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $151,905.19 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

