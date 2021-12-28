CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0001

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $508,860.45 and $2,004.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00211513 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

