CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $15.20 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115,810.24 and $488.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.20 or 0.00031822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07929216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00076269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.85 or 0.99797686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

