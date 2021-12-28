Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 62.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

