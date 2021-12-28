Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 676,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 846,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

CURLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.