CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $27.82 million and $480.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00225971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00039373 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.34 or 0.00504661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079321 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,647,830 coins and its circulating supply is 152,647,830 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

