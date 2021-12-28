CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 21,642 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

