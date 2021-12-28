CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.50

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 413,241 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a market cap of £52.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.52.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

