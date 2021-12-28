Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Stock Price Up 2%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 8,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 65,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

