Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.90. 28,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 394,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$239.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

