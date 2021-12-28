Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 561,347 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.