Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.15

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

