Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.41

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 1002822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,661. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.