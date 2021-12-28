Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) recently:

12/16/2021 – Cyxtera Technologies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Cyxtera Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is "finally on a pathway to growth" as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025.

12/10/2021 – Cyxtera Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Cyxtera Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Cyxtera Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Cyxtera Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CYXT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 163,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,801. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

