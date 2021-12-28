D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 224.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE DHI opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

