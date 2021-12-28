DAD Market Capitalization Achieves $101.18 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $101.18 million and $8.02 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007357 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.