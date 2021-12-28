DAD Price Hits $0.20 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. DAD has a market cap of $97.34 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007125 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

