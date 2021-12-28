DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0602 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $247,096.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.59 or 1.00551248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.01277353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

