Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.38% of Darling Ingredients worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

