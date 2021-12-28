Dash (DASH) Price Tops $136.26

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $136.26 or 0.00284434 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $214.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,504,090 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

