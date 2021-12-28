Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 2.3%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $101.51. 382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.37.

About Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.