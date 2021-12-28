DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,818.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $890,896.44 and approximately $41,818.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

