Datamine Price Tops $0.12 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $400,876.75 and approximately $5,874.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00402605 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.84 or 0.01307315 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,298,017 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

