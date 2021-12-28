Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $171.30 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,522,813 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

