DECOIN Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $103.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,816,201 coins and its circulating supply is 56,111,882 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

