DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $573.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.21 million and $573.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011085 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,614,077 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

