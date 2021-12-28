DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.27 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $125,787.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

