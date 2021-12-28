DeFi Pulse Index Price Hits $295.52 (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $165.19 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $295.52 or 0.00617260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

