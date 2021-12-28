Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00285723 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010642 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003625 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

