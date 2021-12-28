DeHive Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224,330.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $501,751.51 and approximately $224,330.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

