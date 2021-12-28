DEJAVE (DJV) Price Tops $38.32 on Top Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $38.32 or 0.00080126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $100,965.62 and approximately $150.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

