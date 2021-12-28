Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $300,939.30 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 699,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $9,051,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $10,176,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

