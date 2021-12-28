Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.82.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.85. Denbury has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Research analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.