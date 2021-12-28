DerivaDAO Price Tops $4.53 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $118.21 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00009522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

