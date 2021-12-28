Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $12.55 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $12.55 or 0.00026261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $139.20 million and approximately $466,262.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,808.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.95 or 0.07979690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00307397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.47 or 0.00925506 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00073648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00439234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00256811 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,087,435 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.