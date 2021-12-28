Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 390.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.84. 14,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,637. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

