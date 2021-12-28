Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 113.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. 5,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

