Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.47 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 371.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,615. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

