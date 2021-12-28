Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 264.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291,587. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

