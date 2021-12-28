Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,882. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

